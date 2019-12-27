Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.62.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 146.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,073.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $430,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 64,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,303 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

