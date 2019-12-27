TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560,000.00

Equities analysts expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to post sales of $560,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%.

TLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.72. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.