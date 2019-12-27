Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 82.4% in December

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the November 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

