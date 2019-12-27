TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCP shares. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

TC Pipelines stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.66. TC Pipelines has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,819,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,371,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,320,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 466.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

