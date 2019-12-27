Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.56.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,810. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.98 and a 52-week high of C$70.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

