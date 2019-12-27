Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$71.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$71.00 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.56.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,515. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.98 and a twelve month high of C$70.64.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

