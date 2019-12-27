TCASH (TCASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $715,122.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, TCASH has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $287,842.00 and approximately $715,122.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022711 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003679 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 480.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

