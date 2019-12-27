Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Tech Data by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,861. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

