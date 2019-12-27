Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.44, for a total transaction of $2,463,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $372.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.66 and its 200 day moving average is $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $234.83 and a 52-week high of $376.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.