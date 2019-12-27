TENA (TENA) Market Cap Reaches $100,017.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, TENA has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. TENA has a total market capitalization of $100,017.00 and approximately $765.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

