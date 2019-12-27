TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0509

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. TenX has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $620,331.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, BigONE, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, TenX has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,899,524 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kyber Network, Neraex, Liqui, Bit-Z, BitBay, Bithumb, Livecoin, Huobi, BigONE, Upbit, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.