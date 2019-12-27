Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

