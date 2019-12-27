Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $676,284.00 and approximately $465.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,303.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.02779056 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00541205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000496 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

