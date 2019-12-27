Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $4.18 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00013838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, HitBTC, IDAX and Bitfinex. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $29.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.01241934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120017 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Binance, Kraken, ChaoEX, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi, ZB.COM, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Liqui, BigONE, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bittrex, OOOBTC, CoinEx, QBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, B2BX, Coinut, CoinBene, Upbit, MBAex, FCoin, C2CX, CoinTiger, IDCM, TOPBTC, Exmo, BtcTurk, EXX, Kucoin, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Bit-Z, Iquant, Kryptono, Trade By Trade, Instant Bitex, DigiFinex, UEX, TDAX, IDAX, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.