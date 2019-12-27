Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,340,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 28th total of 13,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

