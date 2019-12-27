Thar Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $533.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market cap of $76,643.00 and approximately $533.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022621 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003672 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 174.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

