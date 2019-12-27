The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 28th total of 132,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 97,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.