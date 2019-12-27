The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $991,270.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Rubicon Project by 12.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 98.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.64.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUBI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

