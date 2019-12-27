The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the November 28th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The9 alerts:

Shares of NCTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.