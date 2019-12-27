THEKEY (TKY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,564.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $7,564.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.