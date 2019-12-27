THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Cap of $74.92 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, THETA has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinbit, DDEX and Huobi. THETA has a market cap of $74.92 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Coinbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Fatbtc, WazirX, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

