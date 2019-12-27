Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $9,836.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 68.8% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $9,836.00 and approximately $2,668.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063479 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085874 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.