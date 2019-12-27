Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,708.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 56.3% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $10,708.00 and approximately $4,767.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

