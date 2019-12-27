Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Update

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the November 28th total of 921,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 12,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $990.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.