THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 28th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.50%.

Several research firms have commented on TCRD. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in THL Credit by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in THL Credit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in THL Credit by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in THL Credit by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

