Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on TRI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $71.78 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

