Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $36,225.00 and $45,801.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00564847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009796 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

