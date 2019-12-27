Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $476,669.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $476,669.00 and $1,739.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.05840793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

