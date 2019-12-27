Thrive Token Trading Down 7.9% This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $445,385.00 and $18,183.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.98 or 0.05894201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023509 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

