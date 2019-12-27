Thunder Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Upbit. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05872140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

