TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.60 ($3.44).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIFS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

TIFS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 252 ($3.31). The company had a trading volume of 154,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 259.50 ($3.41).

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

