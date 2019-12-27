TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144,479.00

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $144,479.00 and $11.58 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.02554465 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

