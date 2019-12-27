Titan Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $221.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $654,083.00 and $221.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022711 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003679 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 480.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

