Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the November 28th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $320.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

