Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,503. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $933.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $100,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.