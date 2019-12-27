TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0861

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $62,709.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062557 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084698 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00069657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,370.82 or 1.00412699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,752,904 coins and its circulating supply is 16,563,359 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

