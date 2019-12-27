TOKPIE (TKP) Tops One Day Volume of $413.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $33,455.00 and $413.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,038,442 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

