TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. TOP has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $119,308.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,393,200 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

