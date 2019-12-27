Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:TM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $141.64. 67,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

