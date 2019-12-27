Traders Buy High Volume of Compass Diversified Call Options (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,647% compared to the average daily volume of 189 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 18,334 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $429,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 28.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 12,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

