Traders Buy High Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,659 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 437% compared to the average volume of 309 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,017,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,556 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 2,269,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,525 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,601,000 after purchasing an additional 948,346 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,929,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,612. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

