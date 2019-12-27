Traders Buy Large Volume of Atara Biotherapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 257 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 404% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,189. The company has a market capitalization of $863.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

