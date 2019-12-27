Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,331 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,464% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 25,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $6,494,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,272,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 56,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 7,787.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

