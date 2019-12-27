Traders Purchase Large Volume of Procter & Gamble Call Options (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 65,171 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the average daily volume of 6,130 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,562,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 381,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,467,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,125,000 after buying an additional 974,555 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.22. 212,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.