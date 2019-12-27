Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Imax (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 420 put options on the company. This is an increase of 740% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Imax stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,302. Imax has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Imax by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 190.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 45,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

