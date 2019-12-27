Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company.

Transcat stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Transcat has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

