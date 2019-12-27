TransferCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $204.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 198.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $133,129.00 and $204.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 202.7% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,200,945 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

