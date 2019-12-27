TransferCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $44,929.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $44,929.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,200,141 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.