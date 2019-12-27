Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

