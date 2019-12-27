Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the November 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $886,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

